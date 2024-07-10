Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 1.7% Higher

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $177.62 and last traded at $174.88. Approximately 21,278,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 64,319,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $297.34 billion, a PE ratio of 268.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.