Aion 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.12 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last week, Aion has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $3.12 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00082562 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00023087 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010248 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

