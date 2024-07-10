Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of ALG stock traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $164.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,196. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.06. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $157.74 and a 1 year high of $231.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.59 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 73.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Alamo Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Alamo Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 9,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

