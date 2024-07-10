Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading Up 2.1%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.69 and last traded at $92.36. 888,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,078,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $159.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALB

Albemarle Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 610.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in Albemarle by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 11,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Albemarle by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.