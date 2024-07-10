Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading Up 2.1%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.69 and last traded at $92.36. 888,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,078,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $159.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.53.
Albemarle Stock Performance
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Albemarle Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 610.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in Albemarle by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 11,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Albemarle by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
