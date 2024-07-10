Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $346.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $247.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts expect that Align Technology will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 547.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

