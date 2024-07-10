AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $122,096.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,928,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,978,586.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 141,144 shares of company stock worth $1,541,501.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

