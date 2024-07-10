Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $95.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 57.45% and a negative return on equity of 88.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.