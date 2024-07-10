Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0659 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $9.74.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.