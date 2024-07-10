Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Up 0.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $48.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Altria Group traded as high as $47.21 and last traded at $46.80. 3,166,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 10,967,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.