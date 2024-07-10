Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Lowered to C$63.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s current price.

AIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.67.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AIF

Altus Group Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:AIF traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$55.40. 126,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,181. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$35.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.32.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$199.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.85 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altus Group

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.