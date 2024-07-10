Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stake Cut by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Ambev were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,868,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,300 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 10.1% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943,974 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 218,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 38,566 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABEV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. 16,939,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,328,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABEV. StockNews.com lowered Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

