American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Raised by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.50.

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,129. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $244.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

