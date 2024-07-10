Analysts Set Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Target Price at $54.71

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.32. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.70). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 48,780 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,574,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,557,288. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at $73,325,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 252,734 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,764 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after acquiring an additional 973,227 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after purchasing an additional 86,890 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 97.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 72,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

