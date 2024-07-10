Analysts Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) PT at $68.45

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,610,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,056,000 after purchasing an additional 232,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,279,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,028,000 after purchasing an additional 851,886 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 378,304 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 7.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,359,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,232,000 after acquiring an additional 234,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $94,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

