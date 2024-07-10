Analysts Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Target Price at $1.38

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPSN. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LPSN

LivePerson Stock Performance

LPSN stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 56.82%. The firm had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LivePerson

In related news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 523,694 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,313,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,737,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 755,945 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,102,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 856,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 466,320 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.