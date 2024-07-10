Analyzing Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) & Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eventbrite and Nexxen International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $326.13 million 1.34 -$26.48 million ($0.19) -23.63 Nexxen International $331.99 million 1.24 -$21.49 million ($0.13) -45.62

Nexxen International has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Nexxen International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eventbrite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 2 5 0 2.71 Nexxen International 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eventbrite and Nexxen International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Eventbrite presently has a consensus price target of $9.93, indicating a potential upside of 121.13%. Nexxen International has a consensus price target of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 32.80%. Given Eventbrite’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Nexxen International.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -5.47% -10.00% -1.95% Nexxen International -3.12% 4.86% 2.96%

Risk and Volatility

Eventbrite has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

