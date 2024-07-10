Analyzing Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) & Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING)

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) and Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rani Therapeutics and Cingulate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rani Therapeutics $2.72 million 61.36 -$33.97 million ($1.29) -2.57 Cingulate N/A N/A -$23.53 million N/A N/A

Cingulate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rani Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rani Therapeutics 0 0 6 1 3.14 Cingulate 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rani Therapeutics and Cingulate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Rani Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.29, suggesting a potential upside of 261.34%. Cingulate has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,004.16%. Given Cingulate’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cingulate is more favorable than Rani Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Rani Therapeutics has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cingulate has a beta of -1.08, indicating that its stock price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rani Therapeutics and Cingulate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rani Therapeutics N/A -107.61% -49.87% Cingulate N/A N/A -448.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Rani Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Cingulate shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.3% of Rani Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Cingulate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rani Therapeutics beats Cingulate on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies. Its product pipeline includes RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody that is in preclinical studies to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-111, an ustekinumab biosimilar for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Cingulate

Cingulate Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults. It also focuses on developing CTx-2103 for the treatment of anxiety disorders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas.

