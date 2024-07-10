Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Angling Direct (LON:ANG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 57 ($0.73) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Angling Direct Price Performance
LON ANG opened at GBX 38 ($0.49) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.02. Angling Direct has a 52-week low of GBX 30.01 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 45 ($0.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of £29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,920.00 and a beta of 1.40.
Angling Direct Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Angling Direct
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Angling Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angling Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.