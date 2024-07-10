Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Angling Direct (LON:ANG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 57 ($0.73) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Angling Direct Price Performance

LON ANG opened at GBX 38 ($0.49) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.02. Angling Direct has a 52-week low of GBX 30.01 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 45 ($0.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of £29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,920.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Angling Direct Company Profile

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, buckets and riddles, carp essentials, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

