AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,496 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,747,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $615,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,106 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 173,175 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 126,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 316,931 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE:AU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $29.08.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

