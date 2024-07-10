Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0274 on Top Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $273.80 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009298 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,404.59 or 1.00193813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011988 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006725 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00071145 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02784326 USD and is up 5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 316 active market(s) with $11,709,395.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

