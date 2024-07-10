Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $52.36 Million (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market cap of $52.36 million and approximately $13,452.34 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $3,598.71 or 0.06248110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 14,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr’s Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.

Telegram Discord Medium

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

