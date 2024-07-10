Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0002

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 48.5% lower against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $4.61 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00045508 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012465 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

