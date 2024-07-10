Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Position Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAOI shares. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 3.3 %

AAOI stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,727. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.56 million. Analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

