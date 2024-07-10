AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Director Eduardo Vivas Sells 118,839 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $10,784,639.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at $693,468,938.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AppLovin stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.71. 1,996,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,279,517. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average is $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $91.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APP. Wedbush increased their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 212.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

