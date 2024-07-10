Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 422.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.13. 3,917,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282,239. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

