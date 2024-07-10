Ardor Hits Market Capitalization of $63.51 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $63.51 million and $2.92 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0636 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00044948 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010464 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.