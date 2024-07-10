Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Lowered to $158.00 at UBS Group

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $160.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.21.

NYSE:ARES traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $137.09. 96,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $93.69 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.38 and its 200-day moving average is $131.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $16,492,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 969,315 shares of company stock worth $132,164,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

