Aritzia (ATZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$40.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$36.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$41.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATZ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aritzia

Insider Activity at Aritzia

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,057. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

See Also

