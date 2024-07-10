AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 2.4%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $11.85. 1,305,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,473,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ASTS. UBS Group upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.61.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.