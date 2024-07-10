Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Hits $10.15 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Avalanche has a market cap of $10.15 billion and $255.75 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $25.75 or 0.00044544 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012405 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010413 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000669 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,743,178 coins and its circulating supply is 394,396,808 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

