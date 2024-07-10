Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Barclays dropped their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Avantor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.89. 2,636,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,776,247. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.