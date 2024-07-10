AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.500-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. AZZ also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS.

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZZ traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.51. 367,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51. AZZ has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $86.94.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AZZ will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Noble Financial raised shares of AZZ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZZ has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.75.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

