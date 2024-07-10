B. Riley Comments on Office Properties Income Trust’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Office Properties Income Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Office Properties Income Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.28 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $1.80 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 3,098.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

Featured Articles

