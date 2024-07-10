Bank of America Raises Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Price Target to $82.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
