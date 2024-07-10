Barnaby Egerton-Warburton Acquires 3,250,000 Shares of Pantera Minerals Limited (ASX:PFE) Stock

Pantera Minerals Limited (ASX:PFE – Get Free Report) insider Barnaby Egerton-Warburton purchased 3,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$120,250.00 ($81,250.00).
Barnaby Egerton-Warburton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Barnaby Egerton-Warburton 1,000,000 shares of Pantera Minerals stock.
Pantera Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 9.96.
Pantera Minerals Company Profile
Pantera Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for iron ore, copper, manganese, and polymetallic deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in the Yampi iron ore project comprising one granted exploration license and two exploration license applications; and 100% interest in the Yampi copper, which comprises one exploration located in the Buccaneer Archipelago of the Kimberley Region of Western Australia.
