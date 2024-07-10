BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.6% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $562.60. The stock had a trading volume of 930,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,058. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $562.60. The company has a market capitalization of $485.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $536.53 and its 200 day moving average is $513.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

