Ben Bramhall Sells 160,965 Shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Stock

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) insider Ben Bramhall sold 160,965 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.07), for a total value of £511,868.70 ($655,653.52).

Ben Bramhall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Ben Bramhall sold 509,380 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.03), for a total value of £1,604,547 ($2,055,267.07).

XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance

LON:XPS opened at GBX 314 ($4.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £646.93 million, a PE ratio of 4,500.36 and a beta of 0.49. XPS Pensions Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 334 ($4.28). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 273.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 243.28.

XPS Pensions Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12,857.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPS. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.52) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 270 ($3.46) to GBX 315 ($4.03) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 280 ($3.59) to GBX 298 ($3.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

