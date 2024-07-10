Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 510 ($6.53) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.33) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.40) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.81) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 632.14 ($8.10).
In related news, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 5,000 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.89) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($29,460.74). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,012 shares of company stock worth $2,305,761. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
