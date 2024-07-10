BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 12,794 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,753. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $218.36. The company has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

