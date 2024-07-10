BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,412 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.11% of M/I Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in M/I Homes by 578.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in M/I Homes by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
M/I Homes Trading Up 1.3 %
MHO traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,935. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.85. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.23. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 6.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other M/I Homes news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on MHO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
M/I Homes Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
