BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in NiSource were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 6.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 81,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in NiSource by 22.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 0.8% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in NiSource by 22.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE:NI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,579. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

