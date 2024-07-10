BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 544.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,611,000 after buying an additional 79,217 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,760,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,585,000 after buying an additional 60,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,067,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after buying an additional 651,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,866,000 after buying an additional 174,981 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.40. 397,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,716. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average of $155.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 in the last three months. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

