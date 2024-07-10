BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $851,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,688,000 after purchasing an additional 55,992 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7,049.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.40. 96,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,728. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.98.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.