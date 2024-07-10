BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,807,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,869,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 948,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,901,000 after buying an additional 69,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,916,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,997,000 after buying an additional 89,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TXRH traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.83. 173,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,605. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.71. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.