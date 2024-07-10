BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 9,928 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Xylem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Xylem by 1,503.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 10,296.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after buying an additional 187,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.92.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,007. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

