BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 134.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,099 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 53.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 313,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 152,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.62. 543,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,676,119. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.