BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 13,820 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Insulet were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PODD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.69. 89,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,453. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $293.64.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

