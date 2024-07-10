BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.55.
Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance
NASDAQ ODFL traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $178.18. 198,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,463. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.
Old Dominion Freight Line Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
