BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Down 5%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 424,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 702,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BIGC

BigCommerce Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.00.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 109.97% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

In other BigCommerce news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $266,423.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,011,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $266,423.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,011,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $48,321.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 719.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.