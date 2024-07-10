Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $2,265,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Biogen by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Biogen by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

Biogen stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.06. 518,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,021. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.34. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $282.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

